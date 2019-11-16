Why Serena Williams' Marriage to Alexis Ohanian Is the Envy of Everyone

Remember the time Alexis Ohanian commissioned a series of billboards to be set up in Palm Springs, welcoming wife Serena Williams back to competition following an arduous maternity leave? Or when he swept her off to Venice because she mentioned that some pasta might be nice? "She had a craving, so I delivered," he modestly shared with Glamour.

And, of course, there was his display at this year's U.S. Open in which he trolled his wife's opponent, Maria Sharapova, exposing his D.A.R.E. t-shirt, a nod to Sharapova's two-year doping ban, only when it was clear that Williams had cruised to victory.

Get you a man who can be petty on your behalf. Because snagging a guy like the Reddit cofounder may be too tall an order, the University of Virginia grad so endlessly supportive, he'd likely be quick to remind you he's the one that scored, being wed to arguably the greatest tennis player in the world and the GMOAT (that'd be the Greatest Momma of All Time) to their 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian.