Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Spark Marriage Rumors During Red Carpet Debut

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have pop culture fans buzzing today!
On Thursday night, the Hollywood stars took a big step in their private relationship by making their red carpet debut as a couple.
The pair stepped out in Los Angeles for the premiere of Jodie's new film Queen & Slim as part of AFI Fest.
Joshua looked handsome in a three-piece Gucci suit while Jodie stunned in a Gucci lilac gown. But perhaps what really caught the attention of some fans were the rings both stars were sporting.
On her left ring finger, Jodie was spotted with a diamond ring. Joshua also wore a gold ring on his wedding finger. Hmmmm.
The accessories come after The Affair star and his leading lady reportedly obtained a marriage license back in August. The couple was spotted picking up the paperwork at a courthouse in Beverly Hills.
Since then, however, the pair has kept any and all details about their romance top-secret. After first sparking dating rumors in November 2018, both stars haven't disclosed too many details about their relationship.
As a result, their red carpet appearance this week in Los Angeles is so major. She even shared a couples shot on Instagram Stories.
Ultimately, Joshua has previously expressed his hesitations to get married.
"I can tell you why we're not married: We're not religious," he explained in a 2014 interview with Glamour when he was with ex Diane Kruger. "I don't feel any more or less committed to Diane for not having stood in front of a priest and had a giant party. We're both children of divorce, so it's hard for me to take marriage at face value as the thing that shows you've grown up and are committed to another person."
So could Jodie lead to a change of heart? Guess we will have to wait and see!