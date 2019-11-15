Hallmark Will Pay You $1,000 to Watch 24 Holiday Movies—Yes Really

It's the most wonderful time of the year! 

It always starts to feel like Christmas whenever Hallmark releases their annual movie line-up. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the channel's Countdown to Christmas slate, but what's even more exciting is a new opportunity that gives viewers the chance to earn money by just watching movies. 

Hallmark will be releasing 40 movies this year, and the company Century Link is paying viewers to watch at least 24 of them for $1,000. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well it's legit! "We're looking for a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days," the application stated. "If you think that's you, we'll give you $1,000 to critique a lineup of festive guilty pleasures."

The catch? You've got to have some strong opinions about what you do and don't like about each of the films. 

"We want you to have opinions—lots of them!" the posting continued. "Think the grumpy Grandpa turned jolly Santa was a little overdone? Felt like the plot was a bit half-baked? Be as honest as possible in your review."

If you think the assignment sounds pretty fun, well the application is also a breeze. Participants just need to create a 2–3 minute video showcasing your best holiday spirit. Anything you can think of.

What are you waiting for? Applications are open now through December 6, 2019. 

