Celebrate Sarah Hyland's Birthday By Looking Back at Her & Wells Adams' Cutest Pics!

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 6:00 AM

It's time to celebrate!

Sarah Hyland is turning 29 years old today and we are honoring the occasion by looking back at her sweetest moments with her fiancé, Wells Adams.

The couple's fairytale for the digital age began with twitter flirting before they met IRL at an Emmys after party in 2017. The Modern Family actress was already a big fan of Adams as she watched him compete on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette.

The television personality then asked the birthday girl out for tacos and drinks, a pretty great first date if you ask us!

It clearly worked out because the pair went public with their romance by dressing up as Eleven and Dustin Henderson from Stranger Things for Halloween that same year. And as they say, the rest is history.

See all of their cutest moments including their marriage proposal in Fiji and engagement party below.

Sarah Hyland Admits She's a "Stage Fiancé" While Wells Adams Works the 2019 People's Choice Awards

We can hardly wait to see how they celebrate Hyland's birthday and what the future holds for this adorable duo!

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, 2019 E! Peoples Choice Awards, Candids

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

Talk about stealing the show! The couple flaunted their love on the red carpet at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Instagram

Getting in the Halloween Spirit

Couples costume for the win! Hyland and Adams chose Queen inspired looks for Halloween.

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, Engagement Party 2019

Instagram

Cheers to Love

Hyland recalled her first date with her fiancé. She shared, "Over 2 years ago, he asked me out for drinks and tacos. We still do the same thing now... just engaged."

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Instagram

Perfect Pair

The television personality posted this silly photo along with the caption, "I mean, who wouldn't want to marry me?"

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Instagram

Adorable Smooches

Perfect date nights are nothing new for this pair. "He surprised me with a picnic on the beach for our anniversary. #bachelordate dreams really do come true. I love you @wellsadams," Hyland, a longtime Bachelor fan, posted on Instagram.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Instagram

Forever Love Letter

Adams sweetly shared a special Instagram message for Hyland on their anniversary. "I knew I was gonna marry her the 1st night I met her. But I guess how anniversaries work, it's when you decide to become boyfriend/girlfriend. Whatever, I lost that battle. You're my person and I can't wait to drop this day as our anniversary and make a new one with all our friends watching, while they judge our wedding and eat and drink for free...buncha deadbeats. Happy anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you more. +1 anything you say," he wrote.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Instagram

Sweet Kisses

The New York native posted this adorable snap of her and Adams sharing sweet embrace.

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX

Power Couple

The Modern Family actress took the stage at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards to sing "Meet At A Party" with Jordan McGraw and of course, her fiancé was on hand to see the performance.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Instagram

Supportive Fiancé

Hyland showed her support for Adams when she shared, "CHEERS! America's favorite bartender (my FIANCÉ) is back TONIGHT!!! I hear this season of @bachelorinparadise is the MOST DRAMATIC ONE YET. Like. For real."

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Instagram

Flaunting Their Love

So cute! Hyland posted this sweet pic with the caption, "Back to engagement spam. My #mcm is my FIANCÉEEEEEEEE."

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Instagram

Our Little Secret

It seems like these two managed to keep their engagement a secret for quite some time! Fans began speculating that they were engaged when they spotted a diamond-shaped shadow on her ring finger.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Instagram

Golden Hour

There's something so romantic about a sunlit boat ride.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Instagram

Family Matters

Fans knew things were getting really serious when the actress met Wells' mom. 

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Instagram

Thinking of You

Both Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams shared a photo from one of their beach vacations in March 2019, because these two lovebirds can't stop thinking about each other.

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Instagram

Snow Smooches

Clearly, Lake Tahoe is for lovers.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Instagram / Sarah Hyland

Forever Love

In honor of Valentine's Day in 2019, Hyland shared this kissing snap from one of her many trips with her main man over the years. "With you I feel like I'm on top of the world & I'll always catch you if you fall... no matter how high we climb. I love you to Pluto & back," she captioned the photo.

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Instagram

Merry Christmas, Ya Bunny

The funny couple was inspired by A Christmas Story for their 2018 Christmas card.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Instagram / Wells Adams

Golden Hour

Adams whisked Hyland off to a tropical destination to celebrate her birthday in November 2018.

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Instagram

Snow Cuddles

Baby it's cold outside, but Adams has his baby to keep him warm...even when it snows.

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Instagram

The Taco to Your Belle

It's safe to say these two won Halloween with their "Taco Belle" couple costume. 

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Instagram

All Dressed Up

The sweet duo loves to get dressed up, and they look pretty great when they do.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Instagram

New Year's Smooch

For International Kissing Day in July 2018, the ABC star posted a hot pic of the iconic duo sharing a kiss because they are just the cutest.

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Instagram

Wild Summer Nights

Mexico wasn't ready for these two lovebirds.

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Instagram

Star (fish) Struck

The adorable pair soaked up some sun and played with starfish while on vacation in Mexico in June 2018.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Instagram

City Hall Marches

In June 2018, the Wedding Year actress threw it back with a photo of the two from the 2017 Women's March writing, "Missing city hall marches with my partner in crime."

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Instagram

Cutie Cuddles

The Modern Family actress' caption says it all in this heartfelt birthday post: "This picture was taken three days after three words were exchanged. My smile has only grown, my heart has only deepened, and my world has only gotten better ever since. @wellsadams? You are the most phenomenal man I have ever met and I am the luckiest woman in the world to have you by my side. Thank you for calling me baby even when I'm acting crazy. Happy Birthday Llama! Hey... #toplutoandback #myperson."

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Instagram

Flannel Twins

The sweet duo posted matching photos of their flannel date night in May. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender wrote, "Actual photo of us on a date...kinda drunk...about to Postmates Taco Bell."

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Instagram

Smiling Sweeties

This devoted couple can't stand spending too much time apart. The Manhattan-native posted a couple selfie on Instagram in April 2018 writing, "Missing my person" next to a heart emoji.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Instagram

Riding Off Into the Sunset

On Valentine's Day in 2018, Adams posted this photo of the two puckering up while on a trip to Ojai, California a year prior.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Instagram

Star Power

At the 2018 Golden Globes, the actress took part in the Time's Up movement with her boyfriend right by her side. "Very proud to be with a man that thinks it's sexy when a woman speaks her mind and stands up for herself. Which, in my opinion, is VERY sexy," she wrote.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Instagram

Central Park Wonderland

"The two things I love most. A Snowy Central Park. And lamp-posts..." the actress jokingly wrote about the winter snapshot with her reality star stud.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Instagram

Onesie Buddies

The Modern Family star spent a fun-filled Christmas in Nashville in 2017 with her beau's family. "Full of laughs, animal onesies, food, dance offs, fake teeth, the cutest kids in the world and @wellsadams' amazing family. Thank you for sharing such a special Christmas with me," the actress shared on Instagram.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Christmas Tree

Instagram

First Christmas Tree

The two went Christmas tree shopping together for the first time back in 2017 and they were so happy.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Brunch

Instagram

Brunch Time

"Brunch. So. Hard," Adams wrote on Instagram in December 2017 with his lady.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

All Smiles

The two appeared together at a Los Angeles Lakers game in late 2017 and boy did they look cute.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Instagram Story

Birthday Trip

In late November, Adams surprised Hyland ahead of her 27th birthday by whisking her away on a Bachelor-style trip...the two took a helicopter ride to Santa Catalina Island.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Instagram

Getting "Naked"

In mid-November 2017, Hyland posted a selfie that appeared to show her and Adams naked in bed together with his dog.

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, Instagram

Wells Adams/Instagram

PDA Alert

Days after Halloween, the actress shared some PDA-filled photos of her and the Bachelorette alum, fueling the romance rumors. "He puts up with me," she said.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

sarahhyland/Instagram

The Photo That Started It All

The actress posted a photo of the two dressed up as Stranger Things characters for Halloween in 2017, which sparked romance rumors, as this marked the first time the two had been linked.

