Best Buy's Top Black Friday Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 3:00 AM

The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: Black Friday deals! In an effort to get ahead of the curve—and make your holiday shopping easier—we've handpicked our favorite items from the best brands at prices just for you. One we're excited about is Best Buy's top Black Friday deals!

Can't decide which Apple Watch series to get? With Series 3 marked down from $199 to $189 and Series 4 and 5 marked down from $350 to $300, get both! Have you been eyeing and dying to get wireless AirPods for the super busy bee in your friend circle? Don't worry, we got you. 

With cyber deals happening now—with more discounts coming on Black Friday—we've handpicked Macbook Airs, flatscreen TVs, wireless headphones, HD cameras and the latest-and-greatest portable speakers you don't have to! But hurry, quantities are limited, so plan ahead to get yours before they are gone! Our favorite? This Macbook iPad Pro.

Here are ten of our favorites below.

Read

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals 2019

MacBook Air

The latest MacBook Air features a stunning Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch ID, the latest Apple-designed keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad - all housed in a thin and light iconic wedge design made from 100 percent recycled aluminum.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals
$1100
$1000 Best Buy
Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Simplify the clutter in your life with these AirPods! The new earbuds combine intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal-clear sound.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals
$159
$144 Best Buy
Smart Speaker with Google Assistant

Powered by Google Assistant, this smart speaker lets you use voice commands to manage schedules, play music and check the weather. Available in a variety of fun colors.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals
$49
$25 Best Buy
Samsung 70-Inch 4K UHD TV with HDR

Family movie night just got an upgrade with this all-around entertainment experience with this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV. 

Best Buy Black Friday Deals
$900
$550 Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 3

Make calls, track fitness, play music all in style with this sleek and chic updated smart watch. Available also in black.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals
$199
$189 Best Buy
Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro

Give your productivity a facelift with this 11-inch Apple iPad Pro!

Best Buy Black Friday Deals
$800 Best Buy
Jabra Wireless Earbud Headphones

Talk and listen clearly with these Jabra Elite wireless earbuds in style. Available in a variety of colors.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals
$190
$170 Best Buy
Canon - EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Two Lens Kit

Expect more from your photography with this Canon Rebel T6 DSLR camera kit that includes an 18-55mm lens and a 75-300mm lens so that you can cover the full range with your camera.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals
$500
$400 Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 4

Make calls, track fitness, play music all in style all with the touch of your wrist in this updated gold rose hue. Available also in black.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals
$496
$349 Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Unplug. Pack light. Get productive your way, all day. Collaborate on projects, perfect a presentation, manage email, and stream a show when it's all done. From office to home, airport to open road, power your life on the move with new Surface Pro 6, the laptop that adapts to you!

Best Buy Black Friday Deals
$1500
$1050 Best Buy

Check out our best wearable tech Black Friday deals and our best skincare Black Friday deals at E!

