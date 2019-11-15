EXCLUSIVE!

Kelly Dodd Reveals Which Real Housewives Will Give Her the "Best Bravo Wedding Ever"

  • By
    &

by Jessica Finn & Mike Vulpo | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 10:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal

Moxy Chelsea

Let the wedding planning begin!

Just days after Kelly Dodd received a romantic proposal from Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is already thinking about her special day.

"I want to get married in Napa so a wine theme," Kelly shared with E! News exclusively at Moxy Chelsea's "Guess Who, B*tch!" game night in honor of BravoCon. "Ramona Singer wants to be a bridesmaid because she introduced me to my financé so I think that should be her deal. And Dorinda Medley wants to be officiating because she can officiate at weddings."

The bride-to-be continued, "I love Dorinda. I think it'll be the best Bravo wedding ever!"

On Wednesday evening, Kelly confirmed her relationship status on Instagram when showing off her new piece of bling.

Watch

Kelly Dodd Says New RHOC Is Not Stuck on 1 Story

"I can't believe I just got engaged!!" the Bravo star wrote from New York City. "@rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince."

Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal

Instagram

While Kelly has been feuding with some of her co-stars this season, friends like Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke were quick to congratulate the couple online. They also celebrated in person Thursday night with fellow Bravo star LeeAnne Locken at Moxy Chelsea's party put on by Jamin Jamming Production.

"He proposed to me outside his terrace. He had beautiful flowers everywhere. He had some Dom Pérignon champagne with the fire going. He got on one knee and said ‘I love you so much. I want to be with you the rest of my life.' He is just the best," Kelly shared with us. "I found my prince."

While this weekend promises to be jam-packed with BravoCon happening in New York City, the couple hopes to find a location that they can call home together. As to where that is, it's to be determined!

"I don't know but we need to be together," Kelly proclaimed. "Ramona called Andy Cohen today about coming to New York and Andy said, ‘No way!'" Guess we will have to watch what happens!

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

Latest News
Myles Garrett

NFL Suspends Myles Garrett "Indefinitely" After Helmet Altercation

Switched for Christmas, Hallmark Christmas in July

Hallmark Will Pay You $1,000 to Watch 24 Holiday Movies—Yes Really

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian Is So Much More Adorable Than We Ever Imagined

Kit Harington

Kit Harington Ditches Jon Snow for Good in The Death and Life of John F. Donovan Trailer

What Will Pregnant Malika Haqq Do With Her Frozen Eggs?

Bill Clinton, Clive Owen

Clive Owen to Play Bill Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story

Mo'Nique Suing Netflix For Discrimination

TAGS/ , Real Housewives , Reality TV , Engagements , Weddings , Couples , Celebrities , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.