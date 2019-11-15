Aaron Carter Is Now Feuding With PETA Over Video of His Mom "Slapping" Dog

Aaron Carter has vowed to "sue the s--t" out of the animal rights group PETA after it criticized his mother, Jane Carter, for allegedly slapping one of their dogs, which she denies.

On Wednesday night, hours before he was hospitalized briefly for exhaustion in his native Florida for exhaustion, the pop star posted an Instagram Live video of him and his mom driving at night through the state, along with seven pugs, including puppies. At one point, Jane appears to strike one of the pets who inches towards her from the backseat.

"Have a heart, @aaroncarter," read a post on PETA's Twitter page.

"Dogs are family – not for IG likes," the animal rights group continued. "SLAPPING them or SELLING THEM for a profit when millions are homeless in shelters is cruelty."

"PETA, hi PETA. You're gonna f--kin', you're gonna after my mom? You're go after my mom, PETA?" Aaron said on Instagram Live on Thursday, speaking to a fan via splitscreen.

Jane said in another Periscope video he posted, "Yes, I said, 'Get back' but I did not smack my dog. I would never smack my dog. My dogs love me."

"Do these look like dogs who are abused or unhappy? Do you think that if you're driving 75 miles an hour and you have puppies that are jumping up and up because we were eating food-" Aaron said on Instagram Live.

"And we don't believe in locking them all up all the time," Jane added.

"No, the dogs aren't locked up. Our dogs aren't f--king locked up. Look at this, bro. Sleeping. Sleeping. Sleeping. Sleeping. Sleeping. Sleeping. Sleeping," Aaron said, pointing at pugs sleeping in the backseat. "And then I see this video clip from f--king PETA saying, 'Oh, You smacked the dog.' Well, yeah, of course my mom's gonna push the dog back from hitting the gear."

Aaron and Jane accused PETA of editing a "smacking" sound effect into the video.