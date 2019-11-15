Jamie Lynn Spears May Have Just Confirmed a Zoey 101 Reboot

Could it be?!

Jamie Lynn Spears is adding some fuel to the fire when it comes to rumors of a Zoey 101 reboot. The actress who starred on the hilarious Nickelodeon kids show from 2005 to 2008, posted a cryptic photo on her Instagram page that has fans speculating that a reboot could be in the works.

Jamie took to Instagram on Wednesday night with a photo of a page in a script where most of the dialogue was crossed out except for two critical details. One line read, "Gimme that bacon." While another character's name was in full view: Sean. Fans of the show will recall that bacon was a central and hilarious theme throughout the shows four seasons, and while there was no character named Sean, Zoey's love interest was Chase played by Sean Flynn.

There is a possibility that Jamie was posting a throwback photo of a script from her glory days as Zoey Brooks, but it seems like she's got a little more up her sleeve.