Kate Middleton Reveals Princess Charlotte's New Favorite Hairstyle

Princess Charlotte is a little fashionista!

On Friday, Kate Middleton revealed that the four-year-old royal has a new favorite hairstyle during her visit to The Nook, a state-of-the-art hospice center for severely ill children. While touring the facility, the Duchess of Cambridge met with some of the patients and their families—one of which included a young girl who was donning a braided ‘do. As it so happens, Charlotte is also a fan of the classic hairstyle.

"I love your plaits," the mom of three said, according to Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English. "My little girl Charlotte loves plaits but her hair's only this long so we have to do them at the top."

Charlotte definitely gets her love of fashion and beauty from her mom, who looked stunning in a magenta Oscar de la Renta suit skirt. She paired the elegant outfit, which was comprised of a structured peplum jacket and pleated A-line skirt, with dark tights, black heels and a matching clutch from Aspinal London.