Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino Reveals Split From Husband Kyle Martino

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 7:48 AM

Eva Amurri, Kyle Martino

ANDREW MORALES/SSTK/Shutterstock

 After nearly a decade of marriage, Eva Amurri Martino and Kyle Martino are "lovingly" parting ways. 

The actress announced the news of her split on social media Friday with a joint statement. "Our family is starting down a new path. After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple," the statement read. "We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another."

The two continued, "We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together. We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family. All the love, Eva & Kyle."

After getting engaged in December 2010, Amurri and the former soccer pro wed the following October. They have since welcomed a daughterMarlowe, and sonMajor, and celebrated eight years of marriage on Oct. 29. 

"Thank you for going through the good, the bad, and the ugly by my side. Thank you for the 3 best gifts I could ever ask for," Amurri wrote to her husband on Instagram at the time. "I love you!"

A month earlier, the star announced she had another little one on the way. "MARTINO PARTY OF [five]! Our hearts are bursting to finally share the news," she announced on Instagram. "Thank you so much for all the kind words. If you are a waitress, mailman, crossing guard, librarian, or teacher in Fairfield county, you may have already heard the news months ago from two extremely excited older siblings. Here's to this next adventure!"

