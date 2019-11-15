Meet 90 Day Fiancé's Mike and Natalie: Is She Out of His League?

90 Day Fiancé is always good for some friend drama, but this friendship is a little bit different.

Meet Mike, a 34-year-old from Sequim, Washington, his friend Matt has always been a big influence in his life. Matt married a woman from Ukraine, so that prompted Mike to look overseas for love too. So, Matt and his wife Svitlana, who named Mike the godfather of their daughter Pollyananna played matchmaker and introduced Mike to Natalie, a 35-year-old from Ukraine who just so happened to be the godmother.

"When Svitlana showed me pictures of Natalie, I thought at first sight that she was absolutely beautiful and gorgeous," Mike says in the exclusive clip above.