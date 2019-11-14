Survivor Contestants Missy Byrd and Elizabeth Beisel Apologize For Their Actions

Survivor contestants Missy Byrd and Elizabeth Beisel had some apologizing to do after last night's episode.

After Kellee Kim shared her complaints about inappropriate touching from Dan Spilo with Missy, Missy and Elizabeth concocted their own fake story about Dan to help convince other players to vote him out. It ended up being Kellee herself who got the boot, and it made for a really unfortunate ending to a terrible story.

Viewers were outraged by Elizabeth and Missy's behavior, and now the two women have posted lengthy apologies to Twitter, specifically addressing Kellee and Janet Carbin, who was affected by their plan.