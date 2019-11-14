Camila Cabello, Keke Palmer and More Stars Turn Out for TIME 100 Next Gala

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 6:09 PM
Camila Cabello, Keke Palmerand more stars are taking over the red carpet at the TIME 100 Next Gala.
The leaders of tomorrow are coming out in fabulous style to represent their industries and causes at the TIME 100 Next Gala. This means that influential stars like Camila Cabello, Keke Palmer, Aly Raismanand so many more are being celebrated for their achievements by breaking out the bubbly and dancing the night away.
These young ingenues follow in the footsteps of the annual TIME 100 list, which recognizes the most influential public figures of the year. At this year's recent gala, musician Taylor Swift rocked everyone's socks off and it will likely be more of the same tonight.
Some of the stars who will be honored include,Henry Golding, Lili Reinhart, Billie Eilish, K-pop group Blackpink, Noah Centineo, YouTube star Emma Chamberlain, tennis player Coco Gauff, Robert and Bindi Irwin, Jharrel Jerome, Megan Thee Stallion, singer Maggie Rogers, Mj Rodriguez and Lilli Singh.
To see some of their red carpet looks, check out the gallery below!
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
We will "Never Be the Same" after seeing the performer in this showstopping dress.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
From Vine to the Met Gala, this YouTuber always knows how to make an impression.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
This generation's ultimate "It" girl pulls out all the stops for her appearance.
Article continues below
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
Never one to disappoint, the star goes all out in a dramatic fur coat.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
The singer wears one of this year's biggest trends.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
Sorry, to this (wo)man, but no red carpet dress will ever get better than this.
Article continues below
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
The Riverdale star is all about drama, so it makes sense her drama would match.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
Crikey! They grow up so fast.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
This red carpet look is on fleek.
Article continues below
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
Good skin, flawless makeup and a killer outfit? Check.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
The Slave Play creator stunts in his coordinated ensemble.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
The activist walks the red carpet in a powerful and bold pantsuit.
Article continues below
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
Robert and Bindi's biggest supporter turns our for a night of celebrations.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME
This red carpet ensemble has us doing back flips it looks so good.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
The Model of the Year for 2019 proves why she was chosen for the title.
Article continues below
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
Whoever said you can't wear white after Labor Day was wrong.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?