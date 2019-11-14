2019 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete List of Winners

The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards are finally here.

In the past year, so many Latinx artists have topped the charts with their suave beats and upbeat tunes and it's about time that they're recognized for their achievements.

Luckily, tonight is their night to shine. All of the biggest names in the Latin music community are gathering at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for one of the most anticipated nights in Latin music.

Performers like Rosalia, Bad Bunny and more dazzled on the red carpet in their signature looks before heading into the arena where singers like Natalia Jimenez, Christian Nodal and more participated in an amazing medley of music from across all genres. Then host Ricky Martintook it away in a showstopping marbled suit jacket.

But enough about the show—to see who took home the prized gramophone, check out the full list below!