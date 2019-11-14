Rosalía, Sofia Carson and More Celebs Who Made the 2019 Latin Grammys Best Dressed List

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 5:19 PM

Sofia Carson, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Fashion Police widget

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Bring on the drama... the fashion drama, that is!

The 2019 Latin Grammys have officially commenced, which means music's biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the stops for the fanciful affair at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. But if you're an avid viewer of the Latin Grammys, then you know that celebrities parade around in glitzy, glamorous and over-the-top designs that give the Met Gala a run for its money.

However, tonight marks a special occasion for the Latin Recording Academy, because they're celebrating 20 years! Kicking off the ceremony with a bang was Sofia Carson, who set the red carpet on fire with her jaw-dropping ensemble. The 26-year-old entertainer donned a hot pink design with a massive train.

Additionally, heads turned and the cameras lit up when Thalía entered the room wearing a red gown. She dazzled from head-to-toe by accessorizing with statement jewelry pieces and a few flashy poses.

Photos

Latin Grammy Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

With Ricky MartinRoselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega co-hosting the star-studded event, this year's show is bound to be unforgettable. But before the awards show kicks off, take a peek at our gallery below to see all of the best dressed celebs of the night.

You'll most definitely be oohing and aahing as you scroll through each lewk!

Thalía, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Thalía

She's feeling hot, hot, hot—and for good reason. The singer turns heads in a fire engine red gown with a cape feature.

Bad Bunny, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Bad Bunny

It simply wouldn't be the Latin Grammys without Bad Bunny and his bold fashion statement.

Rosalia, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Rosalía

The five-time nominee and flamenco pop sensation shines in a Carolina Herrera mini-dress.

Roselyn Sánchez, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Roselyn Sánchez

The Puerto Rican star is oh-so fierce and fabulous in this bedazzled Nicolas Jebran gown. 

Anitta, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Anitta

We're bow-ing down to this bright ensemble.

Miguel, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Miguel

Menswear is redefined in all the right ways.

Natalia Jimenez, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS

Natalia Jiménez

Royalty has arrived! The Spanish songstress glows in a blue Benito Santos gown and flower crown.

Lauren Jauregui, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Lauren Jauregui

A serve! The former Fifth Harmony songstress is looking on point in this black and white number.

Ricky Martin, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ricky Martin

He's your emcee for the evening! The world-famous performer keeps it classy.

Nella, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Nella

The Venezuelan singer-songwriter reveals just the right amount in this gorgeous beaded gown.

Mon Laferte, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Mon Laferte

The Chilean-born singer commands attention as she makes a statement against human rights violations in her home country. 

Sofia Carson, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Sofia Carson

Drama with a capital D! The Descendants star delivers big time in Giambattista Valli.

Prince Royce, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Prince Royce

All white everything! The entertainer stands out on the red carpet in this monochromatic look.

To get the latest updates on fashion, beauty, tonight's winners and more, E! has you covered.

