Tristan Thompson ''Isn't Giving Up'' on Getting Back Together With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompsondoesn't seem to be able to take a hint.

Months have passed since his relationship with Khloe Kardashian came to an end and it appears the basketball player is still trying to shoot his shot. A source tells E! News, "Tristan is always trying to win Khloe back."

His marvelous plan for winning her back? The insider says the NBA player "sends Khloe gifts and flatters her with compliments," as we've seen as recently as last weekend. For example, to congratulate her on her win at the 2019 Peoples' Choice Awards, the father-of-two wrote a long Instagram tribute in which he called Khloe a role model. He's also sent her balloons.

As for the sudden change of heart, the insider explains, "He feels guilty and knows how badly he messed up. Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He's trying to make up for it."