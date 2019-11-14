Latin Grammy Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

It's time to get on your feet for Latin music's biggest night!

The 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will be celebrating everything from pop, rock to urban music tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

With three-time Latin Grammy winner Ricky Martin joining actresses Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega as co-hosts for the night, we already know it's going to be a real fiesta.

Tonight's Latin Grammys are also set to be bigger than ever, bringing stars like Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ozuna and Luis Fonsi to perform their nominated hits on stage. And as if that wasn't enough, the show is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a 20-artist opening performance honoring the legacy of Latin music.