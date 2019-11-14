Latin Grammy Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Thu., Nov. 14, 2019

Rosalia, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

It's time to get on your feet for Latin music's biggest night!

The 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will be celebrating everything from pop, rock to urban music tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

With three-time Latin Grammy winner Ricky Martin joining actresses Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega as co-hosts for the night, we already know it's going to be a real fiesta.

Tonight's Latin Grammys are also set to be bigger than ever, bringing stars like Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ozuna and Luis Fonsi to perform their nominated hits on stage. And as if that wasn't enough, the show is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a 20-artist opening performance honoring the legacy of Latin music.

But before we get to the ceremony, we have to talk about all the fire looks hitting tonight's red carpet.

Check out the night's best looks below and tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Univision to dance the night away!

Sofia Carson, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Sofia Carson

     

Rosalia, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Rosalia

   

Ricky Martin, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ricky Martin

     

Paz Vega, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Paz Vega

  

Roselyn Sánchez, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Roselyn Sánchez

    

Lena Burke, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Lena Burke

    

Natalia Jimenez, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS

Natalia Jimenez

  

Marie Monti, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS

Marie Monti

   

Olga Tañon, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Olga Tañon

    

Camilo, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Camilo

    

Dayanara Torres, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS

Dayanara Torres

    

