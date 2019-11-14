Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell Describes "Beautiful and Unique" Delivery of Baby No. 2

Instagram
While the 2019 CMA Awards were this week, Carly Waddell had another big event to remember forever: the birth of her son!
After announcing her pregnancy in May, the reality star welcomed her second child with husband and fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Evan Bass this week and took to Instagram on Thursday to playfully recap the birth.
"Glam details: At the CMAs last night in Nashville, Carly was wearing a custom gown designed by Midtown Medical Center and makeup and hair done at 3am to make sure she was red carpet ready as early as possible, by her own hand. She was accompanied by her husband Evan Bass, Bella Bass, Liam Bass, Ensley Bass, and new son Charles Wolfe Bass," she began. "jk I HAD A BABY THIS WEEK!!!!"
The famous mama introduced the newest member of their family to the world with sweet family photos and an adorable video of the newborn. Waddell also recalled to fans how her little one's arrival went.
"Baby Charles was born on November 12th at 11:22 am in Nashville, TN. Charles was born quickly, after about 15 minutes of pushing, and came into this world face up (OP to the medical community) with one eye open and one eye closed like a pirate looking directly at me!" she described.
She continued, "He literally jumped straight into my arms, because the doctor let me pull him out the rest of the way! A beautiful and unique delivery."
As for the baby's moniker, "Charles is a beloved family name on both sides and we wanted to incorporate the name wolf because he was born on a full moon and started howling the second he was born. (Apparently this is a very popular name right now. Which makes my grandfather seem even cooler than he already was!)"
Waddell signed off, "We are so thrilled and in love with our new little addition." Over on his account, Evan shared a heart melting video of their almost 2-year-old daughter Isabella meeting her new baby brother. Bass is also dad to sons Nathan, Liam and Ensley from a previous marriage.
"When Chuck met Bella," Evan captioned the clip. "You better believe i had to name a kid Chuck Bass!! His first word shall be 'I'm Chuck Bass.'"
Congratulations, you two!