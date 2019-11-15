EXCLUSIVE!

Married at First Sight's AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Cassie Esparza & Mike Vulpo | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 4:00 AM

It's about to be a holly, jolly Christmas for this Married at First Sight couple.

While AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen may have found love in a unique fashion, holidays for this beloved duo is totally traditional. Like so many Americans, they are ready to step away from the 9 to 5 grind and enjoy family time.

"This holiday season, I'm most looking forward to taking a long break from work to spend quality time with family," Stephanie shared with E! News exclusively. "Especially my adorable little nephews and my new in-laws! Love that my family has expanded!"

AJ couldn't help but agree when he joined his wife in planning out a clever, unique and relatable holiday gift guide exclusively for E! News.

As fans eagerly wait for a new season of MAFS with new couples in January 2020, perhaps a little shopping is in order.

RoboVac 30

"The Eufy RoboVac makes a great gift for anyone too busy or never home to clean the floors, like me!" Stephanie told E! News. "This has transformed my home and my white tile floors. I swear by this thing!"

How to NOT Get Hired Book

"How to NOT Get Hired is a great coffee table book I wrote for anybody that wants a good laugh or could use some helpful interviewing tips by reading what others have done horribly wrong, this is a great read," AJ said. "Not to mention, the author is a really awesome person!" Well played, sir.

Digital Luggage Scale

Never go to an airport wondering if you'll have to pay for overweight luggage fees again! "If you know a frequent traveler, like me, and need a cheap but great stocking stuffer, get them a luggage scale," Stephanie suggested. "I never travel internationally without one!"

GoWISE USA 3.7 - Quart Programmable Air Fryer

"I use my air fryer daily if not more," AJ shared. "This one item has made cooking so much easier and less time consuming for me. I absolutely love it."

Maxlite 5 Rolling Underseat Tote

"A great gift for a business person or someone who takes weekend trips is an under-seat suitcase," Stephanie shared. "I love mine. It actually fits a lot more clothing than you think!"

Ninja Personal Blender

"I love making smoothies or shakes (sometimes margaritas) as a midday snack but hate having to get out, assemble, breakdown and then wash the blender every time," AJ explained. "Then I discovered a personal bender that eliminates most of those steps."

Hipiwe Wine + 6 Pack Beer Cooler Bag

"I'm always dining out to BYOB's, or visiting friends, carrying beer or wine with me," Stephanie said. "So my insulated carrying booze bags would be a great gift!"

Venue Active Noise Canceling Wireless Headphone

"A good pair of noise cancelling headphones are a necessity for anybody that travels or otherwise doesn't want to be disturbed," AJ shared. "I couldn't even hear screaming babies sitting in front of me!"

Anker Soundcore Motion B, Portable Bluetooth Speaker

"A portable speaker is a great gift, can vary in any price range depending on the quality you want and some are even waterproof for the shower and the beach!" Stephanie shared. "Everyone loves music, but your cell phone speaker is never good enough!"

Nad's for Men Hair Removal Cream

"After becoming scared to use a razor anywhere else but on my face, I needed a manscaping alternative," AJ shared. "After countless hours of researching reviews, I found the hair removal cream that was gentle enough to use on the more sensitive areas. Appropriately named, Nad's works wonders!"

Personalized Photo Ornaments

"My favorite gifts are personalized," Stephanie revealed. "For an inexpensive but meaningful gift, I love photo ornaments. So print a photo of your friend or family member, and give the gift of memories!"

Honey-Can-Do 24-Pack Wood Hangers

"I ditched my mismatched plastic hangers for wooden ones and what a difference it made aesthetically in the closet. It looks so classy now," AJ shared with us. 

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) returns for an all new season January 1, 2020 on Lifetime.

