There Was a One Direction Reunion and Pictures to Prove It

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 12:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

One Directionfans, try to contain your excitement. Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson just had a mini band reunion!

On Thursday, Horan took to Instagram to share a set of photos documenting him and his former bandmate's reunion at Wednesday night's Premios Telehit event in Mexico. As the "Nice To Meet Ya" singer wrote in his caption, "Mexico, thank you so much for having me. Playing my music to 65,000 people was an amazing feeling. Can't wait to come back to Mexico on tour."

Two shots in the series of photos showed Horan and Tomlinson hanging out together backstage, which has already given the ever loyal 1D fans all the joy they need this week. Others show the "Slow Hands" crooner rocking out on stage during his performance for the massive crowd.

For his part, Tomlinson—who also performed his solo music at the event—shared a photo on Instagram of him doing a soundcheck before the show began. "Excited for tonight," he wrote in his caption.

Watch

Hailee Steinfeld Denies Throwing Shade at Ex Niall Horan

Also excited was the One Direction fandom, who—naturally—who responded to Horan's reunion post by flooding it with supportive comments.

Said one fan, "IM LITERALLY DYING RN." Chimed in another, "Omg Louis and Niall together in one location."

You've got to love a good Nouis moment!

This moment, of course, is reminding everyone of the good, old 1D days. Back in the group's prime, all five of the members were known for their hilarious antics while on tour. One of those antics, as Tomlinson revealed, included making up rumors about Horan's sex life.

Speaking with Australia's Smallzy radio show, the "Two Of Us" singer dished, "When I was in One Direction, sometimes we just used to make up different people that Niall had slept with on tour."

Hopefully, that wasn't the case in Mexico last night. Still, we stan this reunion! Hopefully, a full five-member reunion isn't too far away.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth Knew About the Friends Reunion Special Way Before Any of Us

P!nk Gushes Over Performing With Chris Stapleton at 2019 CMAs

The Highwomen on "Making More Spots" for Women in Country Music

Trisha Yearwood in Shock Over Hubby Garth Brooks' 7th Entertainer Win

Sheryl Crow Shares Little-Known Facts About Kris Kristofferson

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Celebrate Win at 2019 CMAs

Garth Brooks Praises Other Entertainers After CMA Awards Win

TAGS/ Niall Horan , Louis Tomlinson , One Direction , Reunion , Music , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.