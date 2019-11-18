Lebanese Pop Star Sammy Hopes the Botched Doctors Can Fix His Baklava-Looking Nose

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Lebanese pop star Sammy just wants his "nose back."

In this clip from Monday's all-new Botched, Sammy details how he ended up with a "baklava"-looking nose.

"It's a short nose. I don't have a bridge," Sammy laments in a confessional. "The nostrils are very small, it's not aesthetically pleasing."

So, how did Sammy end up with such a nose? Per the new patient, during an accident at 25 years old, he smashed his face into a wall in Lebanon.

At the time, Sammy's doctor suggested he reshape the pop star's nose by breaking it and by using a foreign material, called Gore-Tex. Initially, as Sammy tells the Botched camera, he was happy with his new nose.

Yet, when hair began growing out of his reconstructed nose, Sammy chose to wax the unwanted hairs. Surprisingly, this simple waxing led to painful and messy results.

"I went to the beautician, she actually like pulls the wax out. It was beyond painful," Sammy adds later on. "Days later, I started seeing something protruding out of my nose. It was the Gore-Tex."

Watch

Farrah Abraham & More Celebs in Need of Help on Botched

To make matters worse, the area became infected, requiring Sammy to undergo a second rhinoplasty. Understandably, Sammy says he felt "horrified" as he "looked deformed."

Sadly, the second procedure didn't rectify the situation. In fact, since Sammy's nose "got worse and worse and worse," he admits to undergoing four corrective surgeries total.

"In 2008, I decided to see a doctor to have my fifth rhinoplasty and he couldn't do anything," the musician shares with the Botched camera.

Thus, the singer has turned to the Botched doctors for help, as they're his only hope.

Will doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow be able to help Sammy? For that answer, be sure to watch tonight's all-new episode!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian West, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Kim Kardashian Is on a Mission to Make the World "Safe and Fair" For Her Kids

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore's Second Chance: Inside Her Long, Winding Road to Happily Ever After

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé Relationships Are Tested by Thrift Stores, Kids and Money

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez Has Her Mind Set on Making Her Half Billion Just Like Alex Rodriguez

Lil Xan

Lil Xan Says He Suffered Seizures From Drug Withdrawal

Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Friends, Reunion, Instagram

Yup, Jennifer Aniston Misses Friends as Much as We Do

Christina Aguilera, 2019 amfAR Gala, Arrivals

Christina Aguilera, Travis Scott and More Stars to Hit the Stage at the 2019 American Music Awards

TAGS/ Shows , Botched , Terry Dubrow , Paul Nassif , Celebrities , Entertainment , Plastic Surgery , , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.