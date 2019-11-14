Hannah Brown Is Still Fueling Romance Rumors With Her DWTS Partner Alan Bersten

What's really going on between Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten?

Though the Bachelorette star has denied dating her Dancing With the Stars partner, on multiple occasions, the duo continues to fuel romance rumors. On Wednesday night, Hannah took Alan as her date to the 2019 CMA Awards, raising even more eyebrows. During their interview with E! News' Carissa Culiner on the award show red carpet, Alan held Hannah close as she answered questions.

"We took a little break from semi-final rehearsal today," Hannah wrote on Instagram alongside a red carpet photo of her and Alan. "So excited to be celebrating music's biggest night @cma."

Alan also shared the same picture with his followers, writing, "We had rehearsals at 6:30am today! Now a little @cma to celebrate!"

Since Hannah brought Alan as her date to the ceremony, many fans couldn't help but wonder if the on-screen duo had actually become an off-screen couple.