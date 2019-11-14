Unpolished Introduces Viewers to the Martone Clan, Foxy Grandma Included

There's a new reality TV family on the TLC block. Meet the Martone family, the eccentric family at the center of Unpolished, TLC's latest reality series.

Lexi Martone, a nail artist, and sister Bria, a hair colorist/makeup artist, own Salon Martone on Long Island. It's truly a family affair with mom Jennifer at the front desk and Foxy Grandma, their grandmother, working as a hairstylist at the salon.

"We're sisters, we're business partners," Bria says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "She's a—"

"Well, she's a pain in my butt," Lexi says, beating her to the punch.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, get to know the Martone clan, including why Bria has always been known as "Bria the diva."