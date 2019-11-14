Kristen Stewart and Shia LaBeouf Bond Over "Weird" Child Actor Past

ART STREIBER FOR VAREITY
Kristen Stewart and Shia LaBeouf's days as child actors impacted their lives in more ways than one.
The stars, who got their start in Hollywood at a very young age, are bonding over shared insecurities in a candid new interview for Variety's Actors on Actors segment. In the sit-down interview, released on Thursday, Stewart and LaBeouf talk to each other about growing up in the spotlight and how that impacted who they are today.
"When I was a kid...I was extremely shy and not somebody who you would think would want to be an actor," Stewart told LaBeouf. "I don't know how you were as a little kid, 'cause we both did that and that's a weird thing to have in common, but I definitely had to like...I had to do dig...I was a masochist...so I think I'm really talkative now, I'm f--kin' killin' it. I talk to f--kin' everyone now."
Though Stewart launched to fame at the age of 18 with Twilight, she had actually been consistently working in the business for many years prior to that. Meanwhile, LaBeouf became a household name on Disney's Even Stevens.
Stewart then asked LaBeouf if he felt the same way on set as a kid.
"I used to walk around with a pen and a pad, almost litigious, like, 'Hey, what's your name? Oh, cool.' Then I'd write it in a little notepad," LaBeouf recalled. "I wanted to seem studious, because I didn't go to school and I didn't learn how to do this acting thing."
"I have this chip right here too," Stewart told LaBeouf.
When asked what that chip on her shoulder does to her, Stewart said she reads a lot and starts sentences with, "I didn't go to school, but..."
LaBeouf then talked about actors who went to school and have formal acting training, like Stewart's Seberg co-star Anthony Mackie, who went to the famed Julliard School.
"If you get around a guy like Mackie who's gone to school, he's got technique. Those people make me very scared," the Honey Boy actor admitted. "I feel judged, like I'm an outsider. If my knitting needle breaks, I don't have a f--king knitting needle. Guys like that, their knitting needle breaks, and they're, like, 'Let me go in the kitchen and I'll whip something together and I'll come back and I'll knit this sock for you.'"