Kaitlyn Bristowe Is "Mortified" By Her Interaction With the Kardashians at the 2019 PCAs

Kaitlyn Bristowe is a very popular reality TV celebrity in her own right, but that still doesn't mean she doesn't get starstruck from time to time. The former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestant made an appearance at the 2019 People's Choice Awards on Sunday and had a less than stellar run in with the Kardashian family. Kaitlyn recalled the hilariously uncomfortable moment on her podcast Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe this week.

"I have a confession. And it was from that night [at the People's Choice Awards]," Kaitlyn started off her candid revelation. "Everyone's probably expecting this to be way worse than it is ‘cause I was, like, ‘I had the most embarrassing thing happen to me in front of the Kardashians'…I'm a little mortified. So, you know when you see people on TV, and you think you're friends with them?"

We've all been there! Unfortunately, Kaitlyn's experience happened with the biggest stars in the world. "Okay. And so, I think that happens with me because [fans] watch my social media all the time, and they're like, ‘Hey!' And then they're like, ‘Oh, it's you.'" she shared of her own experience with fans. "Well, I did that to them, but I didn't stop there. I just walked right up to the Kardashians."