Pink's Son Took an Adorable Tumble on the 2019 CMAs Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 8:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Pink, Jameson Hart, Willow Hart, Carey Hart, 2019 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Even the cutest fall down some times.

After stealing the show with her adorable familyPink's 2-year-old son Jameson Hart took an adorable tumble on the 2019 CMAs red carpet. Speaking with Ellen producer Andy Zenor, the "What About Us" singer played a hilarious round of "Tequila Tube" before heading into the show.

Armed with a squirt gun of tequila, Pink did her best to shoot a shot into the producer's mouth. All the while, Pink's husband Carey Hartwas trying to get the cowboy-clad tot and their 8-year-old daughter Willow Hart out of the splash zone. That's when his little fumble occurred.

Watching it all happen live from The Ellen DeGeneres Show studio in Los Angeles, host Ellen DeGeneres said, "Somebody's been drinkin' already!"

Jameson wasn't the only one to get caught in the crossfire. Pink accidentally got some tequila on Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood. Thankfully, he was a good sport about it. "You're okay," he told the "Walk Me Home" singer. "It's for Ellen, it's okay!"

Watch

Pink Inspires While Accepting E! People's Champion Award

Andy was also in good spirits after the game. "Remember when you were a kid and you went underwater and you weren't ready for it?" he asked Ellen. "Yeah, that's where I'm at."

Pink chimed in, "Remember your first Cabo trip?" 

As it turns out, both Willow and Jameson are huge Ellen fans! Before parting ways with Andy, Jameson gave the Ellen's Game of Games host a sweet shout-out. "I like YOU!" he yelled into the microphone.

Prior to the tequila shenanigans, Pink said that Ellen was Willow's favorite person. Then, the 8-year-old showed the host her red carpet face. 

Giving the camera a fierce smize, Pink asked, "Isn't that giving you a little bit, like, 'She Eats Brains For Breakfast' vibes?" 

Watch the hilarious red carpet moment in the video above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Says the "Hype Is Real" About Motherhood

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Kacey Musgraves Desperately Needs Your Hangover Advice After the 2019 CMA Awards

Charlize Theron

How Charlize Theron Is Teaching Her Kids to Give Back

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Kim Kardashian

Kaitlyn Bristowe Is "Mortified" By Her Interaction With the Kardashians at the 2019 PCAs

Kacey Musgraves, Gigi Hadid, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

CMA Awards 2019's Best Candid Moments Involve Selfies, Smooches and So Much More

Maren Morris, Jimmy Kimmel Live 2019

Only Maren Morris Could Make a Song About Jimmy Kimmel’s Wikipedia An Instant Hit

CMA 2019, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton

CMA Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

TAGS/ Pink , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Ellen DeGeneres , 2019 CMA Awards , Awards , Shows , Red Carpet , Music , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.