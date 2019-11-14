Teresa Giudice Reveals Where Her Relationship With Joe Giudice Stands After Reunion

Just a few days after Teresa Giudice and her daughters reunited with Joe Giudice in Italy, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star sat down with ABC News' Paula Faris to open up about the couple's future.

"There's always going to be a place in my heart for Joe," the Bravolebrity said when asked if she still had feelings for her husband. "I'm always going to love him, no matter what."

During the interview, which aired on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America, Teresa also addressed rumors of infidelity. Teresa talked about the topic during an interview with Andy Cohen last month and said she didn't think Joe was faithful during their time apart. However, Joe insisted he's been loyal to their marriage.

When Paula asked Teresa how she's been able to "move past that," the TV celeb replied, "Well because I never caught him. Like, I never caught him, so it was hearsay."

During the interview with Andy, Joe also questioned whether Teresa has been faithful. Although, the mother of four told Paula she has. Teresa also said she didn't have plans to file for divorce. Still, she admitted she didn't know what the future held for the couple.

"Imagine he lived in Italy and you lived here," she said. "I mean, I don't know. I mean, I don't know if that's, like, a feasible relationship."

When asked if she thought the spouses could find love and happiness again, Teresa said this was "to be determined."

"We're taking it day by day," she said.