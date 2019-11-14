John Cena Peed A Little After Hearing Bindi Irwin’s Wild Adventures

Bindi Irwin's wildlife stories aren't for the faint of heart—including John Cena!

On Wednesday, the duo stopped by A Little Late with Lilly Singh where Bindi recalled a high-stakes encounter with a crocodile from an upcoming episode of Crikey! It's the Irwins. After watching a clip of the 21-year-old, her brother Robert Irwin and mom Terri Irwin wrangling the ferocious reptile in order to transport it, John and host Lilly Singh couldn't keep their cool.

Trying her best to remain calm, Lilly said, "Wait. You know, honestly, when I walk into my house and there's a spider, I'll move." For his part, the wrestling pro didn't even hide the fact that he was scared: "Can I just say that I've been in a WWE ring for two decades and I just kinda peed myself a little bit."

Breaking down the technique for John and Lilly, Bindi explained how she and the rest of the Irwins were trying to help the crocodile in the long run.