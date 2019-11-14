CMA Awards 2019's Best Candid Moments Involve Selfies, Smooches and So Much More

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 5:27 AM
The 2019 CMA Awards just reminded fans why it's "Country Music's Biggest Night."
Several stars walked the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday. From the big-name nominees—like Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Lil Nas X—to the celebrity superfans—like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Gwen Stefani and Gigi Hadid—there were tons of A-listers at the 53rd annual award show.
Carrie Underwood hosted the event along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Luke Combs and Kacey Musgraves were the big winners of the night, taking home two trophies each. The "Hurricane" singer was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year and won Song of the Year for his hit "Beautiful Crazy" with Wyatt B. Durrette III and Robert Williford. As for Musgraves, she was named Female Vocalist of the Year and won CMA Music Video of the Year for "Rainbow." In addition, Maren Morris, who headed into the night with the most nominations, won album of the Year for GIRL, and Garth Brooks won Entertainer of the Year.
There were also tons of star-studded performances. Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey, Thomas Rhett and Lady Antebellum were just a few of the artists to take the big stage.
While viewers were able to catch most of the action on their screens, there were still some candid moments fans didn't get to see. To a few examples, check out the gallery.
John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association
Say cheese!
John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association
We wonder what these three were chatting about backstage!
John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association
This selfie is B-A-N-A-N-A-S.
John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association
The Single of the Year winner gives the artist a sweet squeeze.
Robby Klein/Getty Images for CMA
Fancy! The singer looks radiant in red as she co-hosts the award show.
Robby Klein/Getty Images for CMA
The Male Vocalist of the Year is all smiles backstage.
John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association
The ladies enjoy a quick chat during the award show.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
It looks like Crow is a fan of Pink, too!
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
The Female Vocalist of the Year nominee gets a precious peck from her main man.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
How cute are these two on the red carpet?
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The Female Vocalist of the Year winner and the supermodel go glam for the big award show.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
The Bachelor couple shares a kiss on the red carpet.
ABC/Image Group LA
The "Cry Pretty" star gives a quick wave before heading inside to fulfill her hosting duties.
ABC/Image Group LA
The newlyweds show off their wedding bands on the red carpet.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
No Big Little Lies! The Oscar winner is having a blast at this year's event.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Careful, Jim!
John Shearer/WireImage
The Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress looks pretty in pink and receives a sweet smooch on the red carpet.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The couple enjoys a date night and celebrates the singer's two nominations.
Congrats to all of the winners!
