Maren Morris Holds Back the Tears After Dedicating Her 2019 CMA Awards Win to Busbee

Maren Morris is going home a winner!

On Wednesday night, the 29-year-old singer dazzled at the 2019 CMA Awards with her larger-than-life fashion and unforgettable performances. However, she nearly brought audience members and viewers alike to tears after giving an emotional speech.

The Girl songstress earned her first win for Album of the Year, and took her moment in the spotlight to honor her late friend and music producer Busbee, who passed away in September.

"This is incredible. Thank you, country music. Thank you to my peers in this room that I respect so much for voting for me for this," she began her heartfelt speech, trying to hold back the tears. "Thank you to my manager Janet. My parents, who are here. My love of my life, Ryan [Hurd]. Thank you for always being in the seat next to me. And Greg [Kurstin], thank you so much for making this record with me."

She then began to pay tribute to Busbee.