Hannah Brown Just Threw Shade at Jed Wyatt During 2019 CMA Awards

Hannah Brown is single and ready to mingle.

In the middle of Dancing With the Stars rehearsals, ABC's former Bachelorette was able to travel to Nashville to attend the 2019 CMA Awards.

Before presenting Old Dominion with the Vocal Group of the Year award, the reality star got fans talking thanks to her joke on Instagram Stories.

"Look who I already found! Oh my god! Princess, you finding a husband tonight girl," E! News' Carissa Culiner shared with Hannah after running into her at the Bridgestone Arena. "She's ready to get married. There's some good options tonight."

With a giant smile on her face, Hannah joked, "I do like country music and a real musician." Oh snap!