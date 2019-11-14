EXCLUSIVE!

Somebody Finally Remembers Who Hope Is in Legacies Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Finally!! 

After four episodes of Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) operating basically on her own in a world where no one remembers she even exists, she's finally got herself an ally in the form of one Lizzie Saltzman, and we've got your first look at their "reunion." 

"Hope Andrea Mikaelson!" Lizzie says to a shocked hope. "It's official. I remember everything. When I woke up from that spell Josie blasted me with, you popped into my messed up brain like an acid flashback." 

Hope's pretty psyched and goes in for a hug, but Lizzie's got bigger fish to fry in the form of Landon and Josie, who apparently have a big night planned. 

Watch the clip above!

Watch

How the Vampire Diaries Cast Said Goodbye to Series

Now, we can't tell you what all happens in this episode, but Hope and Lizzie eventually find themselves in the '80s...sort of. But for now what's important is that Lizzie knows who Hope is! And now they've gotta stop Josie and Landon from having sex after the decade dance!

Hope's been "erased" since the end of last season, when she took a dive into the Malivore pit, the entity that basically erases monsters from public consciousness. Her dive dried up the pit, but didn't defeat Malivore, and so the monsters are still showing up. 

In her absence, Landon and Josie got together, Lizzie's been "hallucinating" a guy, and Alaric had to find a new job as a high school principal, and everything's sort of a mess. 

Hopefully Lizzie's just the first step and soon Hope's back in everybody's brains like an acid flashback, because we can't take much more of this heartbreak. 

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dhruv Gaur, Jeopardy, Alex Trebek, Ellen DeGeneres Show

Viral Jeopardy! Contestant's Newest Tribute to Alex Trebek Will Make You Cry Again

Giuliana Rancic, E! News

Relive E! News' Most Memorable TV and Film Cameos From the Last Decade

American Horror Story, AHS: Coven

American Horror Story Ending With Season 10? Ryan Murphy Planning to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Stars

Survivor, Kellee Kim

Survivor's Kellee Kim Is "Hurting" After Controversial Episode, But Urging Kindness

Survivor

Did Survivor Handle Its #MeToo Moment Well?

Bindi Irwin, John Cena, Lilly Singh

John Cena Peed A Little After Hearing Bindi Irwin’s Wild Adventures

Survivor, Jeff Probst

Jeff Probst Addresses Survivor's "Inappropriate Touching" and #MeToo Moment

TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.