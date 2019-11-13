EXCLUSIVE!

Go Behind the Scenes of the 2019 CMA Awards With Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 7:16 PM

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are giving the fans everything they want and more.

Fans are getting a rare behind-the-scenes look at the 2019 CMA Awards and it's all thanks to the newlyweds. The country music star and his wife are sharing all of the fun and candid moments with E! News so that everyone can experience the annual show for themselves. 

This will be their second red carpet appearance since getting married on Oct. 25 in a "secret garden" themed ceremony in Nashville. Since then, they haven't had the chance to go on their honeymoon, but the pair opted to postpone their wedding until Chris is done with his tour.

Until then, the celebs are passing time by sharing their newlywed bliss on social media. At tonight's show, the beloved duo kicked off the steady stream of content by taking their fans on their journey to the red carpet.  

2019 CMA Awards: Red Carpet Couples

To experience all of the behind-the-scenes moments IRL, check out the gallery below!

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, BTS, 2019 CMA Awards

Nick Swift

Suitin' Up

This country music star isn't one to shy away from a bold suit.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, BTS, 2019 CMA Awards

Nick Swift

Candid

Cameras capture a truly behind the scenes look at Chris and Lauren getting ready.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, BTS, 2019 CMA Awards

Nick Swift

Getting Glam

Who needs highlighter when you've already got that newlywed glow?

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, BTS, 2019 CMA Awards

Nick Swift

Pucker Up

The former Bachelor star puts the final touches on her natural-looking, glam makeup.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, BTS, 2019 CMA Awards

Nick Swift

Helping Hand

Lauren makes sure her hubby's outfit fits just right.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, BTS, 2019 CMA Awards

Nick Swift

Picture Perfect

What's cooking, good looking?

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, BTS, 2019 CMA Awards

Nick Swift

Belle of the Ball

Lauren's yellow ballgown gives her the look of Princess Belle. All she's missing is her rose.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, BTS, 2019 CMA Awards

Nick Swift

Newlywed Bliss

It's almost like you can see the glow radiating off the new husband and wife.

