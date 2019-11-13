The Masked Singer Unmasks the Ladybug

If we hear Jenny McCarthy guess Jamie Foxx one more goddamn time...

The Masked Singer returned for another round tonight and gave us new performances from Fox, Flower, Rottweiler, Tree, and Ladybug. Ladybug lost the night in the end and took off her mask to reveal that it was Kelly Osbourne, faking a southern accent the entire time, so nobody ever even guessed her though everyone picked up on the famous, dramatic family aspect.

For everybody else, we got a few new clues that mostly only confirmed what we were already thinking for each of them. We also got commentary from Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, who joined the panel and also actually made a few solid guesses, while Jenny McCarthy remained convinced that Jamie Foxx is under one of those masks. Every time she says it, it gets more and more ridiculous.