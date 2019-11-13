Jessie James Decker's 2019 CMA Awards Beauty Will Give You '90s Supermodel Vibes

John Shearer/WireImage
Jessie James Decker knows how to turn a few heads in Nashville!
During tonight's 2019 CMA Awards, the singer and fashion designer headed to the Bridgestone Arena with husband Eric Decker for an unforgettable night of country music.
But before the performances and awards began, the founder of Kittenish got red carpet ready with help from her close friend Jessica Payne.
According to the celebrity makeup artist, Jessie prepped her skin with Charlotte Tilbury's magic cream and magic eye rescue. Then it was time for the makeup artist and beauty blogger to do her thing!
"We went with '90s supermodel vibes so we kept her eyes chocolate brown with classic winged liner using Charlotte Tilbury feline flick and shadow from Natasha Denona's biba palette," Jessica shared with E! News exclusively.
To perfect the brows, Jessica also used an Hourglass Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil. Products from Kevyn Aucoin and Marc Jacobs helped with concealer. As for the lips, Patrick Ta's "She's Strong" lip liner and Charlotte Tilbury's "Nude Kate" lipstick deserve credit.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Beauty aside, Jessie wasn't sure about her red carpet outfit just hours before showtime. In fact, she asked her fans and followers for advice on what to do with her hair that was perfected by Megan Lanoux.
"I'm in a dilemma. My dress is awesome but I can't decide if I want to do a really full gorgeous up-do or if I just want to keep it casual and do beachy waves," she shared. "I can't decide but I want your help."
The fans have voted and Jessie certainly impressed partly due to her Materiel black dress and matching Tamara Mellon heels.
As for what's next for Jessie, E! News' Carissa Culiner was able to chat with the busy mom on the red carpet.
According to the singer, she's back in the studio and working on an album. In fact, a new single could be coming out at the beginning of 2020. While she can't share too many details just yet, Jessie said that it's a vulnerable track that fans will hopefully enjoy.
Until then, it's date night for Eric and Jessie who drove to the show in their own car. Their song of choice? Toto's "Africa." Well played, you two!