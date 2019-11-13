Real Housewives of Orange County's Kelly Dodd Is Engaged to Rick Leventhal

There's one less cougar on the loose in Orange County.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is engaged to Rick Leventhal.

"Dreams do come true," the Fox News correspondent shared on Instagram when announcing the big news.

Kelly also confirmed the engagement while showing off her new piece of bling. "I can't believe I just got engaged!!" she wrote from New York City. "@rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince"

As soon as the news was revealed, more than a few excited fans and co-stars couldn't help but congratulate the Bravo star on her new relationship status.