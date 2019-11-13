Kacey Musgraves and Gigi Hadid Bring the Glitz and Glamour to the 2019 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage
Let's all take a moment of silence to admire Gigi Hadid and Kacey Musgraves' ensembles.
On Wednesday night, the gal pals stopped traffic and turned heads as they graced the red carpet together for the 2019 CMAs. For the special occasion, the "Slow Burn" songstress brought the glitz and the glamour with her bright-yellow Valentino gown. Featuring an explosion of feathers and multicolored beading, it's safe to say the 31-year-old shut down the awards ceremony with her mesmerizing design. And dare we say it exuded Dolly Parton vibes?
In true Kacey fashion, she also donned her signature slick-straight hair and soft-glam makeup.
As for the 24-year-old supermodel, she slipped into angelic white gown by Helmut Lang that hugged all of her curves. It was a simple, but striking piece that proved less is more. Gigi even kept her beauty look effortless, as she opted for a fresh-faced makeup look and a loose wavy hairstyle.
John Shearer/WireImage
Earlier this week, it was announced that she and Willie Nelson would share the Country Music Awards stage to perform a duet of the song, "Rainbow Connection."
"We're learning from insiders that the pair will sing 'Rainbow Connection', which is extra special for Kacey," Good Morning America's Lara Spencer shared on Monday morning. "She's been waiting for this moment since she was 9-years-old."
The "Lonely Weekend" songstress couldn't contain her excitement either and posted the broadcast clip to her Instagram. "A [WILLIE] FULL CIRCLE MOMENT," she captioned her video.
Last year, Kacey opened up about what it's been like to navigate the country space with her unique music. "I grew up singing all that traditional country and western music and wearing the outfits. My entire genre was comprised of that, so I can't get away from it, but there are all these other things too that have made me who I am," Kacey told Rolling Stone. "These days, genre lines are so blurred."
That same year, she told GQ that she wanted to have "total music freedom."
"I want to do some pushing. It might sound cliché, but it's not money or fame that drives me," she explained to the outlet. "The idea of total music freedom, achieving that is what keeps me going and thinking and working. Of course, now that I'm in such a positive place it feels a lot easier to do that. And it's more exciting."
From Kacey's dreamy feathered gown to having her closest friend by her side to hitting the stage with Nelson, it looks like the 31-year-old country singer is already going home a winner tonight!