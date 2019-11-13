The New Bachelor Promo Features a Plane and a Windmill, Just Like We Asked For

ABC
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 4:16 PM
Now this is what we're talkin' 'bout.
The Bachelor released a new promo for the next season, staring Peter Weber, and it's got everything we've been anticipating ever since we knew Peter was the one. It's got a plane. It's got a windmill. It's got Peter emerging from a windmill sexily smelling a rose. It's got a slow build rendition of "Feelin' Good."
We expected no less, which is why were minorly disappointed by that promo the show released for Halloween, featuring a confusing "magic trick." This is the Peter we know and love, a guy who flies planes and has sex in windmills.
Watch the promo below.
If you've forgotten, Peter was Hannah Brown's second runner-up on The Bachelorette, and he rose to fame after we learned it was he who Hannah slept with in the windmill, a fact that Hannah announced when Luke Parker (remember him?!) tried to slut-shame her.
Later, they revealed that they had sex a total of four times, and Peter's mother cheered in the audience. Peter is also a pilot, hence the plane.
Few Bachelors have had such easy and convenient and tangible things for the show to exploit in promo material, and we actually can't wait to see how many planes and windmills make appearances when the contestants get out of those limos.
This season's going to be fun (we say now before we're tired of the planes and windmills).
The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6 on ABC.
