Carrie Underwood Is Sheer Perfection on the 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet

We're blown away by Carrie Underwood!

Country's biggest night is underway and the 36-year-old country star dressed accordingly. Donning an intricate sheer long dress with gold embellishments, Carrie looks like sheer perfection. The country singer is wearing a dress made for a goddess by Elie Madi.

The high-neck dress was paired accordingly with rectangle-shaped diamond drop earrings by Jared Lehr and her rings by Loree Rodkin and Maxior. While the shoes are a little hard to take a peek at, they're by none other than Jimmy Choo.

Carrie is also giving us major super country hero vibes with her long light-blue cape trailing behind her.

The country star will also be hosting tonight's award show ceremony, so we can't wait to see what other wardrobe changes she has planned for the night! The "Southbound" singer will also be joined on stage by co-hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

"The #CMAawards are around the corner!" The "Before He Cheats" singer teased on Instagram earlier in October. "So excited to be hosting again this year, and can't wait to perform too!"