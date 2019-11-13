Carrie Underwood Is Sheer Perfection on the 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet

John Shearer/WireImage
We're blown away by Carrie Underwood!
Country's biggest night is underway and the 36-year-old country star dressed accordingly. Donning an intricate sheer long dress with gold embellishments, Carrie looks like sheer perfection. The country singer is wearing a dress made for a goddess by Elie Madi.
The high-neck dress was paired accordingly with rectangle-shaped diamond drop earrings by Jared Lehr and her rings by Loree Rodkin and Maxior. While the shoes are a little hard to take a peek at, they're by none other than Jimmy Choo.
Carrie is also giving us major super country hero vibes with her long light-blue cape trailing behind her.
The country star will also be hosting tonight's award show ceremony, so we can't wait to see what other wardrobe changes she has planned for the night! The "Southbound" singer will also be joined on stage by co-hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.
"The #CMAawards are around the corner!" The "Before He Cheats" singer teased on Instagram earlier in October. "So excited to be hosting again this year, and can't wait to perform too!"
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
While stopping by Good Morning America, the superstar revealed then: "Between me, and Reba and Dolly, can you imagine the changes and the fringe and the rhinestones and the hair? It'll be amazing."
And the beautiful country trio didn't disappoint one bit! While we didn't get too much fringe during the red carpet, we'll be sitting tight to wait if they'll bring it during their opening performance.
Carrie, Reba and Dolly will also be joined by Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, the Highwomen (made up of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires), Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson.
It's a historic performance you won't want to miss!
Carrie is nominated tonight for Album of the Year for "Cry Pretty," Entertainer of the Year and for Female Vocalist of the Year.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
On the 2019 CMA Awards red carpet, the country singer was also joined by husband Mike Fisher who looked dapper donning a black suit with navy blue floral accents.
In October the beautiful couple enjoyed a "rare night out" to celebrate the anniversary of when they first met.
"11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life... patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course! Someone who accepts me and all my flaws...the same as me in many ways...opposite in some. But he is my match," Carrie gushed on Instagram.
"Here's to many more years together. Love you, babe!" Carrie continued.
We hope the two lovebirds enjoy another date night tonight during country music's biggest night!