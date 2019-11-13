6 Julia Ormond Roles To Check Out Before The Gold Digger Premiere

In case you haven't heard, English actor Julia Ormond is the star of new miniseries Gold Digger, premiering this Sunday on CTV Drama Channel. In Gold Digger, Ormond plays Julia Day, an accomplished and intelligent 60-year-old woman accustomed to putting her (ex) husband and children's needs before her own---until she gets swept off her feet by 30-something copywriter Benjamin Greene (Ben Barnes), that is.

Ormond's portrayal of a woman who finds herself at a major turning point late in life is impressive, but we'd recommend checking out some of her past performances as well. Here are a few of our favourites – one for each of Gold Digger's six episodes.

Sabrina