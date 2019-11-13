Jennifer Lopez Has a Surprising Nickname For Robert Pattinson

The "Actors on Actors" Variety series always delivers unexpected conversations between stars. Case in point: Fans were just given an interview between Jennifer Lopez and Robert Pattinson

The two were paired together to discuss their respective films Hustlers and The Lighthouse, among other things, in the 2019 edition of the series, and it was during this rare delight of a convo that J.Lo revealed her nickname for the Twilight hunk.

Speaking to one of the industry's most famous dancers, Pattinson revealed that he wants to lose himself to dance. As the actor shared, "Something I was trying to find for years was to do a ballet movie. And then my agent was like, ‘Why? Do you know how to ballet?' I'm like, ‘No.'"

Then, asking the only logical follow-up question, the superstar performer divulged her nickname for the actor. "But why? Why, Bobby, tell us?!" she quipped. "Is there something fascinating to you about the world of being a male ballet dancer?" Did you catch that? She called him Bobby! Can we also call him that?