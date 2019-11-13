Bethenny Frankel on Her Real Housewives of New York City Exit and All Those 11:11 Tweets

Bethenny Frankel shocked viewers everywhere when she announced her (second) departure from The Real Housewives of New York City in August 2019. And since then, the Skinnygirl mogul has made the most out of her time without cameras following her every move.

"It's not that I mind it being out there, it's just that I don't want to live in conflict where it's really not necessary," Bethenny told E! News about her personal life being, well, personal now without the Bravo cameras. "And it's a really delicate balance. I'm so grateful for the show and where I came from, it was definitely a different experience from when I started the show. It's a whole different juggernaut, a franchise now. I just think it was time. I'm a person who always knows when it's time to leave the party and I think it was time for me."