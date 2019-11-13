Allison Holker Declares Women Are Superheroes In Empowering Postpartum Selfie

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 9:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Allison Holker, Instagram 2019

Instagram

Allison Holker is a mother of three, and she's rightfully proud of it!

On Tuesday night, the So You Think You Can Dance alum shared an update with fans after giving birth to her and husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' third child—a baby girl named Zaia. Posting a bathroom mirror selfie on Instagram, the dancer showed off her postpartum body as a means of celebrating women.

"A week post baby!" she captioned the post. "So impressed with what the body can do and handle. All women are SUPERHEROS!! Love your body, it's incredible!!! #postbaby #postpartum #body #love #appreciation #woman #womenstrong #strong #powerful." Indeed!

The Boss family—which also includes 11-year-old Weslie Fowler and 3-year-old Maddox Laurel Boss—made this entire pregnancy journey a happily public one. The proud parents announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy on Instagram on Nov. 6, debuting their baby girl to the world. "ZAIA BOSS," the 31-year-old wrote in her caption. "9 lbs 3 oz. 21 inches long. Healthy beautiful angel."

Watch

Twitch's Proposal to Fellow SYTYCD Alum

The black-and-white photo showed the newborn's hand holding onto her mother's finger, her father's hand resting underneath.

Also showing his baby bliss was Boss. He shared the same photo as his wife and simply wrote "Zaia" with the baby emoji.

In the days since Baby Boss arrived, the Disney Fairytale Weddings co-hosts have been posting nothing but baby content, clearly unable to contain their joy.

On Tuesday, Holker shared a photo on Instagram showing her and Boss admiring their third child. Holker couldn't help but gush over the newest addition to the family. "ZAIA you are so loved!" she wrote. "When you look at me I am washed over with so much JOY!! We are so blessed to have you in our family!"

Just before their family grew by one, the couple also shared an IGTV video depicting their entire pregnancy journey—all of their epic dancing Instagram posts included.

This family clearly loves to share their joy so all the world can hear. And we're loving it!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tom Hanks, Fred Rogers, Mister Rogers

Proof Tom Hanks Is Actually Mister Rogers

Jennifer Lopez, Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Lopez Has a Surprising Nickname For Robert Pattinson

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce They Are Skipping Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Festivities

Vivica A. Fox: Don't Count Jussie Smollett Out Just Yet

Harry Styles

What's More Pure Than Harry Styles Frolicking in Leaves for SNL?

Harry Styles

Harry Styles’ Sheep Sweater Is A Sweet Dream Come True

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel on Her Real Housewives of New York City Exit and All Those 11:11 Tweets

TAGS/ Babies , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Instagram , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.