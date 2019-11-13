Prince Harry and Prince William Hint at End to Rumored Royal Rift

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 9:43 AM
Could the rumored royal rift be over?
Prince William and Kate Middleton had fans wondering this very question after they gave a shout-out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle via Instagram on Tuesday.
"Catherine and I, and Harry and Meghan couldn't be more proud of what Shout has accomplished," the Duke of Cambridge captioned a photo of the couple at an event for the crisis text line.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a similar message via Instagram Stories, as well.
"Shout was launched by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) in May this year," part of the post, which also included photos of each couple, read.
Many royal admirers were thrilled to see the exchange.
"I love the inclusiveness of Harry and Meghan," one commenter wrote underneath William and Kate's post. "Maturity at its peak."
"Always about the cause," added another. "Always mature and mention both Harry and [Meghan]."
Still, some followers wondered why the "fab four" didn't attend the event together. Although, they did reunite at a U.K. Remembrance Day event earlier this week. Others just expressed their desire for the couples to put any differences aside.
"The four of you (William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan) are a bright future for your country," another commenter wrote. "I hope you always stick together and make things work. You are loved by many."
Rumors of a family feud started spreading late last year. Harry and Meghan's move away from Kensington Palace and creation of their own royal household only fueled the speculation. Harry even commented on reports of tension with his brother during ITV's documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.
"Inevitably stuff happens," he replied. "But we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment. I'll always be there for him and as I know, he'll always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy but I love him dearly."
Harry then confirmed that "the majority of stuff is created out of nothing."
"As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days," he said.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
However, multiple outlets reported Harry and Meghan may not spend Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham this year. Although, William and Kate will reportedly attend the traditional gathering.
"Things between them are still not great," a source told Vanity Fair. "The feeling is that Harry and Meghan have rather alienated themselves from the rest of the family. If they do come for Christmas it might be a particularly frosty one."
