Eminem's Rep Addresses Leaked Lyrics About Chris Brown and Rihanna

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 9:05 AM
A rep for Eminem is speaking out about the rapper's leaked lyrics involving Rihanna and Chris Brown.
It was just last week that a snippet of a previous Eminem verse for the track "Things Get Worse" was posted online. In the lyrics, the 47-year-old star raps, "Let me add my two cents/Of course I side with Chris Brown/I'd beat a bitch down, too."
The verse, which references Chris' 2009 assault on Rihanna, was reportedly recorded during the making of Eminem's 2009 album, Relapse. However, the lyrics about the assault were scrapped from the verse, which is included on B.o.B.'s 2011 song of the same title.
In response to the leaked lyrics, Dennis Dennehy, a spokesperson for Eminem, told XXL, "This is a leak of something that's over 10 years old. After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it, and rewrote it."
Dennis added, "Obviously he and Rihanna have a great relationship."
Rihanna, who has yet to publicly comment on the leaked lyrics, has collaborated with Eminem (née Marshall Mathers) a number of time over the years.
Shutterstock
In 2010, the artists teamed up for "Love the Way You Lie," which went on to earn five Grammy nominations. Eminem and Rihanna also collaborated on the track "Numb," from RiRi's 2012 album Unapologetic. The following year, the celebs teamed up again for "The Monster," featured on Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP 2.
In 2014, Eminem and Rihanna announced The Monster Tour, which reportedly earned millions of dollars with only six shows.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?