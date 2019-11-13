Billie Eilish, Green Day & More Have the Best Clap Backs to These "Mean Tweets"

by emily belfiore | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 8:58 AM
Burn!
Jimmy Kimmel Live's fan-favorite "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets: Music Edition" is back—and the tweets are scalding. For its sixth installment, superstars like Billie Eilish, Green Day, Leon Bridges and more unearthed some of the internet's meanest tweets about them. A teaser for the full segment was released ahead of Wednesday night's episode and these stars are definitely going to be needing some ice for these zingers.
Billie kicked things off, reading, "Billie Eilish dresses like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what they had in the lost 'n found bin."
And tweets only got worse from there, especially when it came to the one that was aimed at Green Day's drummer Tré Cool. "Why does Tré Cool from Green Day look like the emo version of Ted Cruz?" he read into the camera, which was met by a roar of laughter from his bandmates. Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong was quick to note that bass guitarist Mike Dirnt also has a political doppelgänger: "Well, Mike looks like [Vladimir] Putin!"
Next up was Leon, who got a lengthy tweet from an unsuspecting fan. "I feel like leon bridges makes music for straight white couples to dance to in their kitchens," the tweet began. "But only if their kitchens have granite countertops and subway tile backsplashes and a teapot they bought at an art museum gift shop."
Oddly specific, the tweet ended on a good note. "Anyways," Leon continued. "I still like it even tho im gay n poor."
Catch the full segment on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, airing at 11:35 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?