Homicide for the Holidays Returning for Season 4 of Murder-Filled Episodes on Oxygen

Nothing says the holidays like homicide? Sure, let's go with that. Oxygen is bringing back Homicide for the Holidays for season four just int time for all your family gatherings.

E! News can exclusively reveal the fourth season of Homicide for the Holidays debuts Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. before moving to 7 p.m. beginning Saturday, Dec. 14. According to Oxygen, the new season, "unwraps four chilling stories of holidays taking a sweeping turn when a loved one is brutally killed by an unforeseen suspect and investigations unfold that stun everyone involved."

Each hour-long episode will look at a different case as police investigate the true motive behind the killing. Look for firsthand accounts from those close to the victims as "the limited series delves into the alarming cases that prove the holidays can turn the happiest time of the year upside down in a split second."