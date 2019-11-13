EXCLUSIVE!

Homicide for the Holidays Returning for Season 4 of Murder-Filled Episodes on Oxygen

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019

Homicide for the Holidays

Oxygen

Nothing says the holidays like homicide? Sure, let's go with that. Oxygen is bringing back Homicide for the Holidays for season four just int time for all your family gatherings.

E! News can exclusively reveal the fourth season of Homicide for the Holidays debuts Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. before moving to 7 p.m. beginning Saturday, Dec. 14. According to Oxygen, the new season, "unwraps four chilling stories of holidays taking a sweeping turn when a loved one is brutally killed by an unforeseen suspect and investigations unfold that stun everyone involved."

Each hour-long episode will look at a different case as police investigate the true motive behind the killing. Look for firsthand accounts from those close to the victims as "the limited series delves into the alarming cases that prove the holidays can turn the happiest time of the year upside down in a split second."

Photos

TV's Most Killer True Crime Transformations

"Thanksgiving Terror," the first episode, features the case of a mother shot to death while driving her sons home from a Thanksgiving celebration. When the show moves to 7 p.m. on December 14 with "Last Christmas," the series looks at a young couple found murdered inside their Florida home. "Christmas Heartbreak," the Saturday, Dec. 21 episode, features a couple found murdered inside their home on Christmas morning with only a single palm print as a clue.

The show wraps up on Saturday, Dec. 28 with "Death in Santa Claus," an installment about a family found massacred inside their Santa Claus, Georgia home.

Homicide for the Holidays debuts Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. on Oxygen.

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

